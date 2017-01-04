CAMPUS NEWS | Inside UGA
VP: Many campus technology services will soon get additional security measures
December 5, 2016
‘Generous gift’
Robert W. Woodruff Foundation gives $30 million to university for need-based aid
The University of Georgia has received the largest single gift in its history to support the top priority of the Commit to Georgia Campaign: need-based financial aid. The $30 million gift from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation was announced at the kick off of the public phase of the campaign in Atlanta in mid-November.
New center to make UGA leader in disease ecology
With the launch of the new Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases, UGA is poised to become a world leader in the increasingly important field of disease ecology.
Spotlight on the Arts breaks record with more than 23,000 attendees
More than 23,000 people attended UGA's Spotlight on the Arts festival this November, setting an attendance record for the fifth straight year.
$2.4M donation to boost food scholarship, other programs
Like dozens of his fellow UGA students, Kyle McReynolds used to worry about finding enough money for his next meal.