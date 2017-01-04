Show Index CAMPUS NEWS | CAMPUS NEWS | FRONT PAGE

UGA announced an ambitious goal of $1.2 billion for the Commit to Georgia Campaign as well as a lead gift from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation on Nov. 17 at a kickoff event at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.UGA President Jere W. Morehead, surrounded by students and supporters, announces UGA's $1.2 billion goal for the Commit to Georgia campaign, the largest in the university's history.

‘Generous gift’ Robert W. Woodruff Foundation gives $30 million to university for need-based aid The University of Georgia has received the largest single gift in its history to support the top priority of the Commit to Georgia Campaign: need-based financial aid. The $30 million gift from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation was announced at the kick off of the public phase of the campaign in Atlanta in mid-November.

New center to make UGA leader in disease ecology With the launch of the new Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases, UGA is poised to become a world leader in the increasingly important field of disease ecology.

Spotlight on the Arts breaks record with more than 23,000 attendees More than 23,000 people attended UGA's Spotlight on the Arts festival this November, setting an attendance record for the fifth straight year.